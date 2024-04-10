Join the Fight Against Drunk Driving at the Walk Like MADD Event

South Florida residents are gearing up to participate in the 13th annual Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K event, organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). In a recent Inside South Florida interview with Heather Geronomus, founder of MADD Dash, attendees were given insight into the significance of the event and its mission to prevent drunk driving and support victims of this preventable crime.

MADD, which stands for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, is the nation's oldest nonprofit organization serving victims of drunk driving and working to prevent further incidents. Geronomus explained that MADD's efforts encompass various strategies, including educational programs in schools, parent education sessions, and advocacy for policy changes such as minimum drinking age laws and technology to prevent drunk driving.

The Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash event, scheduled for April 28 in downtown Fort Lauderdale, aims to bring the community together to raise awareness and funds for the cause. Geronomus, who established the event several years ago after her father was killed by a drunk driver, emphasized its importance in preventing tragedies before they occur. "When you lose a loved one to a 100% preventable crime, there's a whole different set of things that happen," she shared.

Reflecting on the community's support for the event, Geronomus expressed gratitude for the individuals and families who participate each year, noting that their involvement contributes to generational change, highlighting the impact of educating children and influencing future behavior.

Addressing the issue of distracted driving, Geronomus stressed the importance of planning ahead and avoiding driving under the influence of alcohol. "When your plans include alcohol, they should never include your car," she advised, encouraging individuals to utilize alternative transportation options. She also emphasized the importance of education and collective responsibility in preventing impaired driving incidents.

As the event approaches, Geronomus invited South Florida residents to participate in Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash, whether by walking, running, or volunteering. She emphasized that there is something for everyone, including a wheelchair division for participants. Those interested in getting involved can visit walklikemadd.org/fortlauderdale for more information and registration details.