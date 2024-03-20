Join the Tell Robert Foundation for Their Fourth Annual 5K Walk and Run

Watch Now
Get ready to lace up your running shoes and support a meaningful cause at the Tell Robert Foundation's fourth annual 5K Walk and Run. Stephanie and Robert David Fenstersheib joined Inside South Florida to tell us all about it and the way people in the community can make a difference.

The Tell Robert Foundation was created by Stephanie and Robert after experiencing a tragic loss in their family due to mental health issues. They realized the importance of raising awareness about mental health and providing support to those in need. The foundation partners with organizations like Recovery Unplugged to help individuals struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

The 5K Walk Run will take place at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Sunday, April 28. But here's the best part: you can participate from anywhere in the world! Whether you join in person or virtually, you'll receive all the swag, including a medal and T-shirt, to commemorate your participation.

What can you expect at the 5K? Live music, refreshments, food, and special trophies for the top finishers will make this event memorable for everyone involved. Plus, knowing that 100% of the proceeds go directly to supporting mental health organizations thanks to the sponsorship of Fenstersheib Law Group, you can feel good about making a difference.

To get involved, visit runsignup.com and search for "Tell Robert" to register for the event. You'll find all the information you need, including registration options for both in-person and virtual participation. Don't forget to indicate your T-shirt size so you can receive your gear before race day.

