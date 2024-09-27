Jon Salas Shares Fall Essentials on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello Jon Salas. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

We were thrilled to have Jon Salas, one of Inside South Florida's favorite friends, back on the show to introduce us to some fantastic fall essentials. From delicious dairy-free cream cheese to smart kitchen gadgets and seasonal home upgrades, Jon’s got it all covered. Here’s a recap of everything you need for a fall full of flavor, function, and fun!

Fall Flavors with VIOLIFE Dairy-Free Cream Cheese

Jon started off with a culinary delight—VIOLIFE’s just like cream cheese block. This dairy-free, allergen-free, bakeable cream cheese is perfect for fall-inspired recipes like cheesecake or spinach artichoke dip. VIOLIFE was recently voted America’s number one dairy-free cream cheese.

To celebrate, the brand is hosting its VIOLIFE Victory Tour right here in South Florida! On November 4th, head to El Bagel in MiMo and Coconut Grove to grab a free bagel with VIOLIFE cream cheese for the first 100 customers. Or, catch them at Whole Foods pop-ups for a chance to sample exclusive flavors like roasted garlic & chive, and their signature guava flavor.

Kitchen Life Hacks with Chef iQ Wireless Smart Thermometer

Next, Jon introduced the Chef iQ Sense Wireless Smart Thermometer. This high-tech tool pairs with the Chef iQ app to help you monitor the exact temperature and cooking time of your meals. Say goodbye to burned steaks! With up to 40 hours of battery life, this is a game changer for grilling or baking—available at ChefIQ.com, Amazon, and Costco.

Fall Cleaning with Lysol

Fall cleaning is just as important as spring cleaning! Jon’s go-to cleaning products are from Lysol, including their Power Toilet Bowl Cleaner, which kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Lysol is offering $5 back on a $20 purchase of qualifying products—head to lysol.com/fall-clean to get started!

Bathroom Refresh with Command Brand

Finally, Jon shared his DIY hero—Command Brand. Their products are perfect for sprucing up your bathroom without causing damage. From towel bars to toilet paper holders, Command Brand products provide a sleek and functional upgrade with a no-tools-needed installation. Find them at retailers like The Home Depot and Walmart. For more information, visit command.com.

Where to Find Jon’s Fall Essentials

For more information on these fall must-haves, follow Jon Salas on Instagram at @hellojonsalas or visit hellojonsalas.com.