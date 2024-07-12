Jon Salas Shares Top Summer Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello Jon Salas. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed back lifestyle expert Jon Salas to share his top summer essentials, offering viewers a range of practical tips and products to enhance their home, hair, and skincare routines.

Command Hanging Strips

Jon kicked off the segment by highlighting the ease and versatility of Command Brand products for summer redecorating. "Command Brand is my go-to for when inspiration strikes," he said, emphasizing that their strips allow you to hang heavy-duty picture frames, large wall art, and other home decor without damaging walls. Ideal for apartments, dorms, offices, and rental spaces, Command Brand offers a hassle-free decorating solution. More information is available at command.com.

Macy’s – For All Home Essentials

Next, Jon recommended Macy's for home accessories. "Macy's goes way beyond just fashion and beauty," he noted. The store's home interior section includes plush rugs, towels, and top brands like Martha Stewart's Home Collection and Hotel Collection. For a full array of home decor options, visit Macy's stores or macys.com.

Thicc Organics Hair Oil

Jon then introduced Thicc Organics, a brand dedicated to natural hair growth. "This is a life hack brand that I'm absolutely obsessed with," he said. Named the best Organic Hair Growth Oil by Women's Health magazine, Thicc Organics uses clinically proven organic ingredients to nourish hair and follicles. Available at thiccorganics.com and through Jon's Instagram and TikTok shops, this product has garnered rave reviews for its quality and aroma.

Dr. Jart+ Skincare

To complete the summer essentials, Jon recommended Dr. Jart+'s Cryo Rubber Moisturizing Mask for skincare. "This is one of the leading names in Korean skincare," he explained. Known for their innovative products, Dr. Jart+ offers an effective moisturizing mask ideal for combating summer dryness. These masks are available at Sephora and drjart.com.

For more information on these products and to follow Jon Salas, visit his Instagram at @hellojonsalas or his website hellojonsalas.com.