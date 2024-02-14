Jon Secada's Music and Its Universal Appeal

Renowned singer-songwriter and three-time Grammy winner, Jon Secada, sat down for an interview on Inside South Florida to discuss his illustrious career and his upcoming intimate concert at the Miami Bandshell on February 17th.

Secada's music, a fusion of pop, Latin, and R&B influences, has resonated with audiences worldwide. Reflecting on the universal appeal of his music, he attributed it to the diverse mix of influences and energies he experienced growing up in South Florida. "It's got that energy of there being very passionate Latino," he shared.

Having written hits in both Spanish and English for himself and other artists like Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez, Secada emphasized the importance of honesty and sincerity in his songwriting, regardless of the language. He noted that his upbringing in South Florida, where English, Spanish, and Spanglish coexist seamlessly, has influenced his approach to music.

Throughout his career, collaborations have played a significant role, with Secada having had the privilege of working with legends like Frank Sinatra and Luciano Pavarotti. "The opportunity to appear on the record with Frank Sinatra... those are big ones," he reminisced.

Regarding his upcoming concert at the Miami Bandshell, Secada promised fans a journey through his 30-year career, encompassing his work as a songwriter, recording artist, Broadway performer, and judge on American Idol. He expressed his excitement about sharing stories and anecdotes from his career with the audience, making it a truly immersive experience.

Reflecting on his versatility as an artist, Secada welcomed new challenges and opportunities in his career. "Challenges happen as opportunities happen," he remarked, emphasizing his readiness to explore new possibilities.

For those interested in attending the concert, tickets and more information can be found on Secada's website, jonsecada.com.