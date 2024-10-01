Josh McBride Shares Top Fall Essentials for Wellness and Home Care on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fall is in full swing, and as the seasons change, so do our self-care and home needs. Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida to share his top picks for essential fall products, from skincare to cleaning routines.

Taking Care of Yourself with Lanolips 101 Ointment

Josh kicked things off with a personal care must-have: Lanolips 101 Ointment, a multi-purpose super balm that’s sold every minute worldwide. This ultra-dense balm locks in moisture, retaining up to 400% of its weight in water. With 101 uses, including soothing dry skin, healing cracked heels, and even calming insect bites, it’s a versatile product for anyone’s routine. The ointment is free of artificial fragrances, parabens, and other harmful chemicals, making it ideal for all ages, even babies. You can find it at Ulta and Ulta.com.

Fall Cleaning Routine with Lysol

As we transition into fall, it’s time to rethink our cleaning routine. McBride recommended Lysol cleaning products to help fight germs and protect against cold and flu viruses. Lysol disinfecting wipes kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, making them a staple in any household. Visit Lysol.com/fall-clean to take advantage of a $5 rebate when you spend $20 on qualifying products.

The IQ Sense Wireless Smart Thermometer

For those who love to cook, McBride highlighted the IQ Sense Wireless Smart Thermometer, a game-changing kitchen gadget. It works with the Chef IQ app to deliver real-time cooking alerts and is compatible with a wide range of cooking methods, from air fryers to stovetops. With 40 hours of battery life and customizable temperature settings, it’s a perfect tool for fall cooking. You can purchase it on ChefIQ.com, Amazon, or Costco.

Cold and Flu Remedies with Tylenol

With cold and flu season upon us, McBride stressed the importance of keeping trusted remedies on hand, particularly for children. He recommended Children’s and Infant’s Tylenol in dye-free cherry flavor, which helps relieve minor aches, pains, and fever in just 15 minutes. Find it on Amazon for a quick fix this flu season.

Fall Allergy Relief with Zyrtec Dissolve Tabs

In addition to cold and flu season, fall also brings allergies. If your family is experiencing symptoms like itchy eyes and sneezing, Zyrtec Dissolve Tabs provide fast-acting, 24-hour relief. The dissolve tabs are available for both adults and children, making them perfect for the whole family. Look for them at Walgreens, Amazon, or Walmart. For more information, visit Zyrtec.com.

For more details on Josh McBride's fall essentials, check out his Instagram at @joshymcb!