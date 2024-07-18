Josh McBride Unveils Ultimate Summer Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As summer heats up, Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida to introduce the perfect products to stay cool and fresh this season.

Nivea Men’s New Sensitive Face and Beard Moisture Gel

Ideal for beating the summer heat with confidence, this gel is specifically designed to hydrate the skin and soften beards. Its extra-light formula is enriched with a vitamin pro complex and soothing chamomile extract, perfect for calming and hydrating sensitive skin. Nivea Men has you covered for all your skincare needs this summer. This product is available on Amazon.

BIC Soleil Escape Five Senses Shave Kit

Indulge in self-care with the BIC Soleil Escape Five Senses Shave Kit, co-curated with TV personality Lo Bosworth. This kit spotlights the BIC Soleil Escape Razor, featuring scented handles in jasmine and eucalyptus, and vanilla and berries. It includes a waterproof speaker and other items to transform your shave into a refreshing self-care experience. The kit is available for $59 on bic.com while supplies last, and the razors are sold at retailers nationwide including Amazon, Target, and Walmart starting at $5.47.

RumHaven

Made with premium Caribbean rum, real coconut water, and pure cane sugar, RumHaven offers a clean and refreshing taste with no artificial flavors or preservatives. Perfect for summer cocktails like Haven on Earth (equal parts RumHaven, pineapple juice, and club soda) or a classic Jungle Bird, these drinks are simple, sweet, and infused with bright summery flavors. RumHaven is available nationally in 750ml bottles for $15.99 to $21.99. Find out where to buy at rumhaven.com.

Loews Hotels in Miami Beach and Coral Gables

For the ultimate summer getaway, Loews Hotels offers luxurious accommodations and amenities. Choose an oceanfront stay at the iconic Loews Miami Beach Hotel to enjoy sun-soaked days in a private cabana, dining at the legendary Rao’s, spa treatments at Sea Spa, and exploring South Beach. For a city escape, Loews Coral Gables Hotel, located just 20 minutes from the beach, offers elegant accommodations, culinary excellence at Americana Kitchen, a beautiful rooftop pool with panoramic city views, and access to top dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions. For more information, visit loweshotels.com.

