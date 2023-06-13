Journey between the lines with two new authors

Author of “Truth of the Matter Is,” Randy G. Howell Jr. and Author of “No Joke Guide to Recession Marketing,” Michael Tasner, joined Inside South Florida to share why readers should read their books.

“I want you to be the star of your own show. The cold people in that show don't matter right now,” says Howell. “If you make yourself better, everything around you is going to start getting better as well.”

“Any kind of down economy or anytime things get tough, small business owners and big business owners need to pivot,” says Tasner. “In the book, we go through all the different pivots that they can make to ensure that they don't wind up as one of those businesses that end up failing.”

For more information, visit TruthCoachRandy.com and recessionmarketing.com, respectively

