Joy Taylor is taking the sports world by storm

Posted at 4:18 PM, Sep 20, 2021
She is one of the most recognizable faces on Fox Sports and here in Miami, she is a South Florida treasure. Joy Taylor continues to share her talents with the world and IS returning to her radio roots with the launch of her weekly show “ The Joy Taylor Show” which you can hear every Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm on Fox Sports Radio.

She says this is a full-circle moment for her. When she was at Barry University she started her own show called "The Noise," and now she's back. Her new show keeps listeners up to date with college football and the NFL. She loves increasing diversity in sports media by inviting some of her favorite ladies. Don't miss out on any of her famous friends, either.

Tune into the Joy Taylor Show on Saturdays on FX Sports Radio.

