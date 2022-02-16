Joy Taylor weighs in on NFL controversy and the future of the league

Former coach of the Miami Dolphins Brian Flores is suing the NFL alleging racial discrimination in the hiring practices for the league amongst other alleged nefarious behavior. ISF correspondent, Miriam Tapia sat down with TV host, radio personality, and Miamian, Joy Taylor as she broke down the lawsuit, Flores's accusations, and his future in the NFL.

Taylor explained Flores filed a lawsuit alleging while he was with the Miami Dolphins he was offered by team owner Stephan Ross $100,000 to lose games in order for the team to get a higher draft pick, which could lead to getting better players. Flores also stated in the lawsuit he was asked to break NFL rules and meet with a player during the season to potentially bring them to the Dolphins.

In another part of the suit, he accused the New York Giants and Denver Broncos of discriminatory practices by holding "sham" interviews with him just to appease the Rooney Rule. This rule was created in the NFL to promote diversity among staff, requiring clubs to interview at least one minority prospect during the job search.

"This lawsuit is more about enacting change than it is about him himself. Generally, we talk about bombshell lawsuits like this as essentially ending your career," Taylor says.

Flores says he filed this as a class action suit so other Black coaches and prospective coaches who feel they've been discriminated against can join the suit. If these accusations turn out to be true, the NFL could force Ross to sell the Dolphins. Although Taylor says organizations have tanked forever to build a better future, coaches and players don't. Paying someone to lose games is a completely different situation that would be devastating for the team if the NFL finds it to be true.

You can hear more from Taylor on The Herd.