Jr. Heat practice like the pros at Skills and Drills camp

Posted at 6:17 PM, Nov 01, 2021
The Miami Heat have had a stellar start this season and, on top of all the hoops, the organization has launched a new community initiative that involves the little ones.

The Junior Heat will be practicing at an 8-week camp at The Underline. This initiative was made possible by the partnership between Swire Properties and The Underline, as well as the Miami Heat.

Children learn about basketball as well as sportsmanship, respect, social interaction, and more. Former Miami Heat Broadcaster Tony Fiorentino and Rick Reyes will be coaches leading the groups to success.

Jr. Heat Skills and Drills is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Flex Court at The Underline in Miami. Click here to learn more information.

