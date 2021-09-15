Judge Jerry comes to WSFL

Jerry Springer has been on television for decades but now he's going by a new name, Judge Jerry.

Jerry says this is the first "grown-up" job he's had in 30 years and he's loving it. This is the third season of Judge Jerry and the plaintiffs and defendants are wackier than ever. For the first time, they also get to be in the courtroom with Judge Jerry since last year's filming was done through COVID protocols.

Viewers might see some familiar faces from Love and Hip-Hop and TikTok. He says the characters are a little similar to those on his old show, but with less fighting. Jerry also takes on a more serious tone in this series since he has to make actual judgements at the end.

Some might not know that Jerry is an attorney who practiced before getting into television. at 77-years-old, he was ready to retire but he says this is something fun for him, like a new puzzle he gets to do every day.

You can watch Judge Jerry on weekdays at 1 on WSFL.