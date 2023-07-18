Juliette Valle reigns as Miss Florida 2023

Dazzling with poise and charm, Miss Florida 2023, Juliette Valle, takes the stage on Inside South Florida, unveiling the captivating world of pageantry like never before.

“The Miss America organization in particular doles out so much scholarship money to young women so that we can continue into higher education, and also what drew me to it was the fact that it had a talent portion,” says Valle. “I'm a classically trained opera singer, so when I watched Miss America for the first time, I said to myself, I could do this and not only were the women talented and intelligent, but they were kind and beautiful and wonderful role models and that's what I wanted to grow up to be with someone that I looked up to when I was younger.”

