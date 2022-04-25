Jump into style in style with these products from Megan Thomas-Head

We all want to look and feel our best this spring so lifestyle expert Megan Thomas-Head is here to share some products that will take your beauty and wellness to the next level.

Starting off with a fresh pair of running sneakers, Ava Sneaker is a favorite of Thomas-Head. “They've got this great mesh top so your feet can breathe which is important in South Florida,” says Thomas-Head. “The molded lightweight EBA insole has great arch support midsole technology for those soft landings and a rubber outsole for great durability.” You can find them at your local Walmart.

If you’re in the need of an on-the-go breakfast, Thomas-Head says Carnation Breakfast Essentials is a great option. “They have a new improved look, improved recipe, more sustainable packaging and 25% less added sugar than the former drinks,” says Thomas-Head. “But it’s still nutrient packed with that kid approved taste which is very important.” You can find all their delicious products at carnationbreakfastessentials.com.

For skin care lovers, Jergens body butter does wonders. It is ultra-hydrating, smells great and is available at target.com.

Thomas-Head says Alikay Naturals has your hair care needs covered. “I really liked this brand because they're made from the cleanest, natural, and organic ingredients enriched with great healing properties,” says Thomas-Head. “Today it is all about their avocado cream, moisture repairing mask, this is really going to replenish moisture and elasticity.” It’s available at your local Walmart.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Bourbon Blonde