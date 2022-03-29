Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Jump into the future of mobility with The Arsenale

Posted at 5:18 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 17:18:26-04

Flying cars have been a fantasy for years, but Pat Meignan, CEO of The Arsenale, is here to change that. He showed us how he is bringing vehicles to new heights.

The Arsenale is a brand dedicated to the future of mobility. By collaborating with cutting-edge builders and designers, Pat hopes to create the “world’s most insane garage” and become a leading online marketplace dedicated to design advancements in mobility.

Pat’s newest project is one people have been wanting for decades. “We are working on becoming a flying car company.” Says Pat. “Everything starts from fantasy, it’s the fuel of life. Soon we will be using new roads in the air.”

With The Arsenale’s new Wynwood location Pat hopes to bring his inventions to the people. “I want to create buzz and brand awareness.” Says Pat. “The Arsenale is at the forefront of invention, and I want everyone to discover what we are doing here.”

For more info, you can visit The Arsenale in Wynwood or visit TheArsenale.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors