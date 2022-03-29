Jump into the future of mobility with The Arsenale

Flying cars have been a fantasy for years, but Pat Meignan, CEO of The Arsenale, is here to change that. He showed us how he is bringing vehicles to new heights.

The Arsenale is a brand dedicated to the future of mobility. By collaborating with cutting-edge builders and designers, Pat hopes to create the “world’s most insane garage” and become a leading online marketplace dedicated to design advancements in mobility.

Pat’s newest project is one people have been wanting for decades. “We are working on becoming a flying car company.” Says Pat. “Everything starts from fantasy, it’s the fuel of life. Soon we will be using new roads in the air.”

With The Arsenale’s new Wynwood location Pat hopes to bring his inventions to the people. “I want to create buzz and brand awareness.” Says Pat. “The Arsenale is at the forefront of invention, and I want everyone to discover what we are doing here.”

For more info, you can visit The Arsenale in Wynwood or visit TheArsenale.com.