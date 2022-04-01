Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Jump into the future with NFTs from House of Legends

Posted at 6:57 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 18:57:37-04

We’ve all heard about NFTs (Non-Fungible Token), but a lot of us still don’t quite understand their value. That is why CEO of Meta Brothers Tamara Yannay joined the show to explain how NFTs can benefit all of us.

NFTs allow the public to buy images from creators that are limited in their amount. Based on the demand for an NFT, the price can go up or down, similar to stocks.

“The technology of NFTs allows brands, artists, and global organizations to connect with their audiences and fans in ways we’ve never seen before.” Says Tamara. “You can now become an owner of artworks made by a brand that you love.”

To learn more about NFTs you can visit HouseOfLegends.art

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by TheLuxeList.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors