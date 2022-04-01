Jump into the future with NFTs from House of Legends

We’ve all heard about NFTs (Non-Fungible Token), but a lot of us still don’t quite understand their value. That is why CEO of Meta Brothers Tamara Yannay joined the show to explain how NFTs can benefit all of us.

NFTs allow the public to buy images from creators that are limited in their amount. Based on the demand for an NFT, the price can go up or down, similar to stocks.

“The technology of NFTs allows brands, artists, and global organizations to connect with their audiences and fans in ways we’ve never seen before.” Says Tamara. “You can now become an owner of artworks made by a brand that you love.”

