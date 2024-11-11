Jumpstart Your Cardio Routine with Heather Frey’s No-Equipment Workout

Fitness expert Heather Frey joined Inside South Florida to showcase an accessible cardio routine for those without gym equipment or who prefer home workouts. Her exercises not only elevate heart health but also boost endurance with simple yet effective moves.

Heather emphasized the importance of cardio beyond just weight loss, highlighting its benefits for heart health. “The more efficiently your heart pumps, the healthier you are,” she shared. For those without access to equipment, Heather’s exercises like air squats, jump squats, and lunges provide great alternatives that combine cardio and strength training.

Here's a breakdown of Heather’s recommended exercises:



Air Squats and Jump Squats: Start with traditional air squats, moving at a steady pace to engage lower body muscles. Level up by transitioning into jump squats to get that heart rate up. Lunges: Try alternating lunges for a more intense cardio boost. Add a forward-backward lunge sequence to increase the intensity and work the legs and core. Incorporate Cardio Intervals: Heather suggests alternating these moves with weight training exercises like bicep curls. This strategy keeps the heart rate elevated while building strength, making workouts efficient and fun.

Heather advises ISF viewers to personalize their sessions based on their fitness level, whether they’re aiming for a standalone cardio routine or interspersing exercises within a weightlifting session. “You don’t have to overthink cardio—just make it fun and effective!”

For more fitness inspiration, visit smashfit.com or follow @heathersmashfit on Instagram.