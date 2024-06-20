June is Men’s Health Awareness Month: Understanding BPH with Dr. Matthew Leaf

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Boston Scientific. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

June marks Men’s Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to shedding light on various health conditions affecting men. One common issue is Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), a condition that affects many as they age. Urologist Dr. Matthew Leaf from Boston Scientific joined Inside South Florida to discuss BPH and its treatments.

BPH, or Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, is a condition where the prostate gland enlarges, typically beginning in a man’s 40s, although it can occur as early as the 20s. The prostate, located at the base of the bladder, surrounds the urethra, the tube through which urine exits the body. As the prostate enlarges, it can squeeze the urethra, making urination difficult.

BPH is often hereditary but can also be triggered by testosterone fluctuations, which stimulate prostate growth. The condition starts in a man’s 20s, stabilizes around the 40s, and can intensify between the ages of 40 and 50. Treatments vary based on severity. Initially, lifestyle modifications and medications are recommended. If these measures fail, minimally invasive surgeries are considered, followed by more invasive options if necessary. Most men will develop BPH if they live long enough, making it a prevalent concern among the aging male population.

Dr. Leaf highlighted green light laser therapy, a treatment he has used since 1995. Developed by Boston Scientific, this laser targets hemoglobin cells in the prostate, vaporizing excess tissue to widen the urethra and improve urine flow. This method is particularly beneficial for men on blood thinners, as it significantly reduces the risk of bleeding. "With this green light laser, if it's performed properly by an expert like myself, the bleeding is minimal to none," Dr. Leaf explained.

Green light therapy's minimal bleeding risk makes it a preferred treatment. The prostate is a highly vascular organ, and traditional surgical methods can cause significant bleeding, sometimes necessitating blood transfusions. Green light therapy, however, minimizes this risk, offering a safer alternative.

For more information on BPH and its treatments, visit treatmybph.com.