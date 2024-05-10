Just Ximena Cosmetics: Where Diversity Meets Glamour

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Just Ximena Cosmetics. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, founder of Just Ximena Cosmetics, Ximena Gallegos, shared insights into her brand's ethos, emphasizing diversity, inclusivity, and on-the-go beauty solutions. With a focus on international inspiration and cruelty-free products, Just Ximena offers a unique blend of culture and glamour.

At the heart of Just Ximena Cosmetics lies a commitment to celebrating diversity through makeup. The brand's latest palette collection, including the Cusco and Dubai palettes, reflects founder's Peruvian heritage and global perspective. Each palette is designed to transport users to different cultural landscapes, fostering a sense of connection and appreciation for diversity.

Recognizing the busy lifestyles of modern consumers, Just Ximena offers a range of multi-use and portable beauty products. From the versatile 3-in-1 stick, suitable for eyes, cheeks, and lips, to the convenient foil pen, serving as a contour, lip liner, eyeliner, and highlighter, the brand prioritizes ease and efficiency without compromising on quality.

Just Ximena Cosmetics is committed to cruelty-free practices, ensuring that all products are ethically sourced and animal-friendly. Additionally, the brand's makeup formulas are designed to withstand the Miami heat, offering long-lasting wear for all-day glamor and confidence.

As a special treat for Inside South Florida viewers, Just Ximena Cosmetics is offering a 50% discount on all purchases with the code "SOFLO." This exclusive offer provides an opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to experience the brand's diverse and high-quality products at a fraction of the price.

For more information on Just Ximena Cosmetics and to explore their range of beauty products, visit their website at justximena.com.