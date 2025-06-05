Juventus Star Khephren Thuram Gears Up for FIFA Club World Cup Debut in the U.S.

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by FIFA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Soccer fans, get ready! The FIFA Club World Cup is kicking off in the United States for the very first time, and it’s bringing some of the biggest names in international football to Miami, Orlando, and ten other U.S. cities. One of the tournament’s most anticipated players is Khephren Thuram, rising star and midfielder for Italian powerhouse Juventus, who says he's thrilled to hit the pitch on American soil.

From June 14 to July 13, 32 of the world’s top club teams will face off across 12 venues nationwide in what promises to be a thrilling new chapter for the global game.

“We’re going to play against the best teams in the world,” said Thuram. “It’s very exciting to have the possibility to win and win a trophy.”

Thuram also highlighted the unique nature of the tournament: “It’s going to be different, because we’ll be playing against teams we don’t normally have the opportunity to face. We’ll see different styles and different kinds of football.”

Juventus joins a lineup of elite clubs from across Europe, South America, and beyond, with stars and coaches eager to showcase their talents to American audiences. For many fans, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see international club legends without leaving the country.

Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup matches in Orlando and Miami are on sale now. Don’t miss your chance to witness history in the making.