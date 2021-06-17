Watch
Kaegi-Leadershift Awakens The Leader In You

What does it take to become a leader? International expert and mentor, Heinz Kaegi, from Kaegi-Leadershift, stopped by to guide us through the program he's created to awaken the leader in all of us. Kaegi's mission is to inspire and challenge you on your own path to success.

In our sit down, Heinz was very open about his past successes and failures along his path to success. Though the successes were great for his ego, all failures are what inspired Heinz to grow.

"These experiences led me to research the differences between managers and leaders," explained Heinz.

After discovering seven compelling laws, Heinz decided to create a business for those, like him, who wanted to leverage their skills in order to become a leader. The most popular program of Kaegi-Leadershift, which made it around the world, touching tens-of-thousands of executives, is the LEX Leadershift Excellence Business Program. These seven masterclasses, that last between three to twelve months, will help you to become the best version of yourself, as a leader.

Recognizing your higher cause, and the legacy that you intend to leave behind, is what one can expect from participating in a Heinz Kaegi's program. After mentoring young creators, Heinz told us that the skills of leadership come last.

"Moving from hard work, to heart work, means to do what you love and love what you do. [...] Where there is no purpose, there will be no power. Where there is no vision, there will be no passion. Where there is no commitment, there will be no achievement," stated Heinz.

For more, visit KaegiLeadershift.com

