Kamehameha Realty is here to teach you how to invest in real estate

The real estate market keeps heating up, and if you’re thinking about investing, this one is for you. Co-Owner of Kamehameha Realty Management and Investment Services, Alejandra Alvarado, shared with us how she got started. Originally from Venezuela, Alejandra started Kamehameha Realty back in 2010 around the Kendall and Doral areas. Homes they bought for $40,000-$50,000 are now worth over $200,000. Kamehameha is in South Florida, Columbus, and Dayton, Ohio.

The key to investing in Real Estate is to decide to do it, says Alejandra. Some people don’t know where to get started, and she is here to help. During the pandemic, Alejandra did not stop working. For that reason, she knows the ins and outs of the hot South Florida market.

One of the things Alejandra can personally offer is experience in a competitive market. She owns over 190 units and is in the process of buying 300 more. She’s not only been an agent and broker for the past 12 years, but she can make sure that you make the most of your investment.

