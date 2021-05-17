Karina Iglesias to perform at Pompano Beach Arts Music Series

Watch
The Pompano Beach Arts Music Series is well on its way providing listeners with a diverse range of performers. South Florida native and competitor on The Voice, Karina Iglesias, is on the lineup, and local DJ Tamara G will be hosting!

If you're not comfortable heading into large crowds just yet, you can enjoy the entire series from the comfort of your home, since the concerts will be offered virtually.

Iglesias says she'll hopefully be performing some new singles as well as some old jazz classics. She's hoping to give the audience a great mashup of current hits and classics, promising something for everyone.

To get tickets or see the lineup, you can head to https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/programs/music-series

