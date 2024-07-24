Kate Flannery Talks About Her Journey from "The Office" to New Adventures

Inside South Florida had the pleasure of welcoming actress Kate Flannery, famously known for her role as Meredith on "The Office," to discuss her career, her iconic role, and her latest ventures.

Kate Flannery admitted that when she first accepted the role of Meredith, she never imagined "The Office" would become a cultural phenomenon. "I'd love to say yes, but I actually kept my restaurant job during the first season because I didn't know if we were going to get picked up," she shared.

The moment she realized the show's impact was at the premiere of "40-Year-Old Virgin" alongside Steve Carell. "I just remember being at that premiere and feeling like, 'Oh my God,'" she said, reflecting on the moment she realized the show had made it big.

Drawing from her personal experiences, Kate found a unique connection to Meredith. Her father's bar in Philadelphia and her years waiting tables introduced her to many real-life Meridiths, allowing her to bring authenticity to the role. "There are women who drink..., and I knew a few Merediths," she said, highlighting the importance of playing a character defined by more than her relationships.

While Meredith remains a beloved character, Kate Flannery has had a diverse career. "I'm a late bloomer. I was 40 years old when I got 'The Office,' and 55 when I did 'Dancing with the Stars,'" she shared. Her partnership with Jane Lynch on a Christmas album and tour is another testament to her versatility and late-blooming success.

Kate emphasized the importance of embracing new opportunities at any age. "My message is you might have another chapter in you. Everybody thinks that ship has sailed… go back to the dock, I’ll bet your there’s a boat waiting for you. Get on the next ship.”

To keep up with Kate Flannery, follow her on Instagram at @therealkateflannery.