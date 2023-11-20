Kate Upton Joins Inside South Florida to Chat VOSA Vodka Water

Renowned model, actress, and VOSA Spirits Co-owner, Kate Upton, joined Inside South Florida to share her latest business venture with VOSA Spirits, a new line of vodka-based canned cocktails. These beverages feature a variety of flavors, providing consumers with a refreshing take on carbonated and non-carbonated drinks.

What really stood out to me is the quality of ingredients that they use,” says Upton. “I mean, in my life right now I'm always looking for high quality ingredients. It makes you feel better, it makes everything better, but especially when it's alcohol related, because it also makes waking up in the morning a lot better.”

Upton’s decision to join the brand was driven by her appreciation for the fusion of experience and quality coming together in a perfectly canned drink that delivers high quality ingredients.

“This is a vodka water, so when you crack this open, which is different from all the other ready to drinks, there's no carbonation,” says Upton. “So, you have that moment where you're like, ‘oh, wow, this isn't carbonated,’ and then it's there. It's real fruit juice. There's no sugars added, there's no preservatives, gluten free. This is a really high-quality drink that you're really going to love that.”

For more information, visit VosaSpirits.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by VOSA Spirits.