Kathryn Emery Shares Essential Summer Home Improvement Tips

With summer upon us, it's the perfect time for home projects both inside and out. Home Improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery, a 20-year veteran in the field, joined Inside South Florida to share her top tips on how to enhance your home during the latest segment.

Cutter Eclipse

Emery introduces the Cutter Eclipse, a rechargeable, refillable device that repels mosquitoes with just the push of a button, providing 40 hours of scent-free protection. Emery highlighted its family-friendly nature and versatility in outdoor spaces.

Digz Gerdening Gloves

For gardening enthusiasts, Emery recommends Digz products available at Home Depot. She showcases three new items: a lightweight and breathable straw sun hat, extra-thick foam kneeling pads, and innovative cooling towels. "You want to look good and feel good while you're out in the garden," Emery noted, emphasizing the combination of functionality and style.

Rejuvenate

Inside the home, Emery highlights the Rejuvenate Click N Clean Multi-Surface Spray Mop. Featuring a microfiber pad with 10,000 scrubbing fibers, an extra-wide mop head, and easy swiveling capabilities, this mop is designed for efficient cleaning. "It's better for the environment and saves you money," Emery said, as the reusable pad can be washed and used repeatedly.

Rubbermaid Fasttrack

To declutter and organize garages, Emery recommends the Rubbermaid FastTrack Rail Garage System. This versatile system, available at Home Depot, includes rails and hooks that can support over 1,000 pounds. "It can grow as your needs grow," she explained, making it ideal for storing everything from bikes and sports equipment to garden tools.

For more information on these products, visit bethebesthome.com. Kathryn Emery’s insights ensure that your home improvement projects will be both stylish and functional this summer.