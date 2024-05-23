Keep Kids Entertained and Learning This Summer with Magnetized Sets

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Carly Dorogi and Hand-on learning with Magna Tiles. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Memorial Day is often considered the unofficial start to summer—a time when kids enjoy lazy, carefree days while parents worry about summer learning loss and finding ways to fill all that free time. To ease those concerns, child development specialist and parenting contributor Carly Dorogi joined Inside South Florida with a fun and educational way to keep kids entertained this summer.

“Summer can definitely pose some challenges for us as parents,” Carly begins. “Our kids just have more free time than they’re used to. We probably have more neighbors and buddies stopping by the house to play, or maybe your own kids are headed to grandma and grandpa's for an extended period of time. So, we need to be intentional about planning for summer fun.”

Carly’s recommendation for keeping kids engaged and learning during the summer months is to add new and novel toys to their collection. “As a mom and a child development specialist, my top pick is always MAGNA-TILES® sets,” she explains. “I love MAGNA-TILES® because they are the original magnetic building toy. Kids will love exploring, building, and creating with them, and parents will love that it is screen-free, open-ended play.”

MAGNA-TILES® offer a long-lasting value, providing entertainment and educational benefits for years. Carly shares her personal experience, “We bought this classic set when my daughter was just in preschool. She’s 12 years old now, and she still pulls these pieces out to play with. She’s used them for science fair projects and built extravagant houses for her stuffed animals. No matter the age or child we have in our house, everyone is going for these.”

All MAGNA-TILES® sets are available at your local Walmart store, offering a variety of options to suit different interests and age groups:



Classic Set: A great starting point with all the shapes and fun colors needed for open-ended play. Perfect for sticking on the garage or using outside, making it an ideal summer toy. The Builder Set: Ideal for kids who love construction. It comes with roads and cranes that move, allowing kids to build using the power of magnets. You can even extend the fun with the Magnetiles Extra Pack. Dino World: Perfect for dinosaur lovers, this set includes dino footprints, leaves, fire, and stones. The dinosaurs in this set are movable and interact seamlessly with other MAGNA-TILES® pieces.

The best part about MAGNA-TILES® is that all sets are compatible with each other, allowing your collection to grow and provide even more building possibilities.

Find MAGNA-TILES® conveniently at your local Walmart store or visit magnatiles.com. With MAGNA-TILES®, summer can be a time of fun, creativity, and learning, ensuring that kids stay engaged and entertained throughout the break.