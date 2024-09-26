Keep The Furry Members Of Your Family Safe During An Emergency With These Tips From Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

South Floridians are no strangers to emergency situations like hurricanes and flash floods. Although we humans may have the knowledge of how to stay safe during an emergency, our family members of the four-legged variety depend on us for their needs and comfort. Dr. Rebecca Tremble, Veterinarian at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and Dr. Roberta Westbrook, Chief Animal Welfare & Medical Officer at Houston SPCA, joined Inside South Florida to share their top tips to keep your furry friends safe in an emergency.

“The bond between pets and their families is really undeniable,” says Tremble. “Hills Pet Nutrition is teaming up with our longtime shelter partner, the Houston SPCA, to help bring tips and resources to families to remind them to create emergency plans for their families that includes their pets.”

One great way to prepare your loyal pets for any emergency situation is to have a prepared emergency kit designed just for your pet ready to go in case of an evacuation.

“We want the first thing to include at least a three day supply of both food and water, so that your pet has proper hydration and nutrition during the time of travel,” says Westbrook. “If your pets have pre existing injuries or illness that they need medication for, always have a two week supply so that there's no interruption in their treatment.”

You’ll also want to have a leash or a harness handy to keep your pets close to you to help them feel safe and to help ensure they don’t run off and get lost in an unfamiliar area.

“One of the simplest things you can do is a microchip for your pet and then keeping that information up to date with your contact information,” says Tremble. “A new study by Tucker Research with Hills Pet Nutrition has noted that less than 50% of dog and cat owners actually have a microchip, so you can work with your area veterinarian, often your local shelter to have this service for a small fee, and that can make all the difference of reuniting you with your pet if you get separated during an emergency.”

