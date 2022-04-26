Keep your clothes and the environment clean with Fresh Dry Cleaners

We love supporting local business and helping the environment and Fresh Dry Cleaners is a family-owned chain that checks both boxes. It is one of the few eco-friendly multisite dry cleaners in the United States. CEO Ishmael Wilson and his wife Rochelle joined us to tell us more.

“We have been entrepreneurs for well over a decade,” says Rochelle. “Even though we both had very thriving and successful careers, we knew that it was going to be to help support the economy by way of entrepreneurship that we were going to be able to really survive.”

They explain more about how their dry cleaners work, and how it is different from others around the city.

“We have eco-friendly dry cleaners in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area where we focus on quality more than quantity,” says Wilson. “So, our dry cleaners have a five-step process that we take every garment through that ensures that we remove stuff like stains.”

They now have four locations and are expanding to more this year.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Fresh Dry Cleaners/Ishmael Wilson