Keep your dog safe and healthy with help from Take C.H.A.R.G.E.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately one in four dogs will develop a tumor at some stage in their life. That is why Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Scientific Advisory Board Member, Susan Ettinger, and Jaguar Health Founder & CEO, Lisa Conte, joined Inside South Florida to talk to us about the first of its kind national canine cancer registry.

“One of the things I'd like to highlight is we're looking at the incidence and prevalence of cancer in dogs and we saw that the prevalence was 3.4%, which is a little bit less than 5% in people,” says Ettinger. “But what is so interesting and scary is that the incidence of newly diagnosed cancer cases in dogs in 2021 was 2.8%, which is five times what we're seeing in newly diagnosed human cancer cases. We need something like this registry to really understand why this is happening to our dogs.”

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. has made a commitment to discovering more information about canine cancer and building the cancer registry is the first step.

“One of the great values of a registry is it's powered by the common experience of the dog community. The mission here is to have information, facts and real news that allow us to have a better assessment of the risk of cancer in our doggy friends,” says Conte. “This allows for the best opportunity of early diagnosis, better treatment options, and prevention options.”

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. HAS reviewed over 35,000 medical records and collected information to see which dogs were diagnosed with cancer and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“All the information is collected into a secure database and is anonymous,” says Ettinger. “We need veterinary clinics to upload their information. If you're a pet owner your dog was diagnosed with cancer, you can also upload that information again. It's all secure, all anonymous, and all free.”

For more information, visit TakeChargeregistry.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jaguar Health