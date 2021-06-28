Watch
Keep your finances safe with these tips to avoid fraud

Posted at 4:36 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 16:36:33-04

It seems like no one can go a day without getting one of those Scam Likely calls. When fraud has become so commonplace, how can we avoid it, and better protect ourselves against it?

Ayleen Alfonso, compliance and fraud manager with BrightStar Credit Union, says financial identity theft can happen to anyone. If you're the victim of fraud, you should immediately call your bank or the company where the fraud was committed, and contact all three credit bureaus to get a copy of your credit report and see what damage has really been done. Placing a freeze on your credit will also prevent any further movement by fraudsters.

Checking your account history at least once a week is the easiest way to prevent fraud. Remember to never give out personal information to unsolicited calls from people claiming to be your bank or credit card company. If you aren't sure about the person you're speaking with, look them up and see if the listed phone number matches the one calling you.

For more tips on how to protect yourself from fraud, you can head to BrightStar Credit Union's website, here

