Keep Your Floors Summer-Ready with This Must-Have Cleaning Tool

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Swiffer. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the arrival of summer comes sunshine, beach days, and unfortunately, a whole new level of household mess. From sandy feet to muddy paws, busy summer homes need a quick and easy solution for staying clean. Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello joined the show to share one of her top summer essentials: the Swiffer Sweep and Mop Deluxe, the company’s biggest innovation in 25 years.

“Summer is one of the messiest seasons in my house,” said Santaniello. “The summer season, at least at my house, tends to be one of the messiest. Between the kids tracking in sand from the beach, the pets bringing in dirt from the yard, and a constant stream of guests coming and going, those everyday messes can quickly start to feel overwhelming.

Her go-to solution? A tool that does double duty. The Swiffer Sweep and Mop Deluxe is a 2-in-1 powerhouse designed to tackle both dry and wet messes with ease. First, Santaniello recommends using the heavy-duty dry cloths, which feature Swiffer’s trap-and-lock technology to attract dust, dirt, pet hair, and sand “like a magnet.” Afterward, she uses the upgraded wet cloths to clean up sticky spills and tougher messes, leaving behind a fresh, clean scent.

An added bonus: the mop’s collapsible stick allows for easy storage in tight spots like under sinks and bathroom cabinets. “It really delivers a clean that clicks,” Santaniello said.