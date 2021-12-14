Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Keep your heart healthy with Planet Fitness

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:00 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 15:00:05-05

Cardiovascular health plays a large role in someone's overall health. There are several ways to achieve heart health, and here to explain more is Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, American Heart Association Medical Expert, and Teddy Savage, head of fitness excellence at Planet Fitness.

Practicing self-care like exercise and healthy eating is imperative to heart health, as well as physical health and brain health, says Dr. Sanchez. Tedd says there are tons of ways to get active at home or in the gym. Finding something you enjoy doing will help you stick with it more than something you dread. If you can also find someone to exercise with, you can motivate each other!

Commit to doing 1% more than you did yesterday and get your fitness journey started to improve your heart health!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors