Keep your heart healthy with Planet Fitness

Cardiovascular health plays a large role in someone's overall health. There are several ways to achieve heart health, and here to explain more is Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, American Heart Association Medical Expert, and Teddy Savage, head of fitness excellence at Planet Fitness.

Practicing self-care like exercise and healthy eating is imperative to heart health, as well as physical health and brain health, says Dr. Sanchez. Tedd says there are tons of ways to get active at home or in the gym. Finding something you enjoy doing will help you stick with it more than something you dread. If you can also find someone to exercise with, you can motivate each other!

Commit to doing 1% more than you did yesterday and get your fitness journey started to improve your heart health!