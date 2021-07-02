Keep your pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations

The sights and sounds of Fourth of July celebrations are fun for everyone, except your pets. Loud fireworks and bright lights can drive your pets crazy and make them anxious. Cherie Wachter, VP of marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County has the number one tip for how to keep your pets cool, calm, and collected this holiday weekend.

The most important thing you can do is leave your pet at home when you go out to watch fireworks, she says. The safest and most comfortable place for your dog on the fourth is at home, in a secure room with some treats, toys, and maybe some soothing music.

You can also try to tire your dog out. Let them play more than usual during the day, or take them for an extra walk. This way once the loud noises start they'll be a little more tired and won't care too much.

In the case your dog gets startled by a loud noise and runs away from you, make sure they have a collar and ID tag. If you can't chase them down or they get too far away, someone will be able to hold them tight and give you a call to let you know they're safe. Bring them inside once the fireworks start in order to avoid this.

Cherie also introduced us to the adorable kitten, Melissa. She's a tiny thing that loves to meow while she's being held and pet. You can add some extra fun to your holiday weekend by bringing her home!

