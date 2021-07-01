Keep your pool clean amid chlorine shortages with these products

This summer, all of us Floridians are ready to beat the heat with a relaxing pool day. But what if I told you that your pool is in danger due to chlorine shortages. Here with some tips from industry leader Clorox Pool and Spa, is 20-year home improvement expert, Kathryn Emery.

Specifically, there's a shortage of chlorine tablets. Emery has some tips on how to extend the life of these tablets if you can find them. For starters, once a week you can use Awesome Algaecide from Clorox in your pool. It'll prevent the growth of algae so your chlorine tablets don't have to work harder.

The second thing you can do is add a clarifier like the Crazy Clarifier. This is going to get rid of contaminants like sunscreen, beauty products, and urine. Using this alongside the algaecide will keep your pool cleaner for longer.

Liquid chlorine is still available, but it can be a little tougher to use. In order to make sure it does its job right, you can add the Chlorine Stabilizer and pH Up or pH Down.

If you're not sure what your pool needs, you can try the Clorox Test Strips. When paired with the Clorox app, you can scan the strips and it will tell you exactly what you need. You can then add those items to your cart and get them delivered right to your door.

For all these products you can head to www.cloroxpool.com