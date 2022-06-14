Keep your skin happy and healthy with help from Azala Skin Clinic

Watch
Temperatures in South Florida are on the rise, and that means more people are going to be showing off their skin. Azala Skin Clinic Owner, Paula Brevzascek, joined Inside South Florida to explain a method designed to help combat sagging skin, excess fat, and wrinkles.

“We build collagen naturally from when we're born until the early 20s. Then we start the decline essentially,” says Brevzascek. “You're only going to make more collagen after that early age in response to an injury.”

The effects of aging can affect the tightness of your skin, but new treatments can help reduce its impact.

“Microneedling is little sterile needles going into the skin and creating collagen. You can use that to help with fine lines and acne,” says Brevzascek. “Now, we actually have the Morpheus Eight, which uses radiofrequency energy driven through a little gold needle. It causes an injury at different depths within the skin and allows the tissue to tighten.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for the Azala Skin Clinic.

Trusted Advisors