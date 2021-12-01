Keep your trees real this Christmas with Dude Dad and this 3rd-generation farmer

One of the most beloved parts of the holiday season is the Christmas tree. Shopping for a real Christmas tree with family and friends is a tradition that many enjoy this time of year for the lifetime memories it creates. Third-generation Christmas tree farmer, Ashley AHL, and host of TV's "Super Dad," the Dude Dad himself, Taylor Calmus.

"It's not just an object to put in your house every year, it's an experience," stated Calmus.

In a recent survey, 89% of people who previously bought artificial trees and switched to a real one in 2020 say that they wish they had done it sooner.

"A lot of people don't know that Christmas trees are actually grown on a farm [...] with the intention to be harvested. Approximately every tree that we harvest, we're planting another," explained AHL.

To find your local lot and for more information, visit ItsChristmasKeepItReal.com.