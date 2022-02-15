Keeping everyone safe at the Big Game

Many of us watched the big game but only a few saw all the work that went into making sure everyone was safe. Former Tampa police chief Brian Dugan and Verizon's Jennifer Chronis, who leads a team of experts that develop and deliver advanced technology to help first responders, explained how everyone stayed safe in LA.
