Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Keeping everyone safe at the Big Game

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:18 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 14:18:20-05

Many of us watched the big game but only a few saw all the work that went into making sure everyone was safe. Former Tampa police chief Brian Dugan and Verizon's Jennifer Chronis, who leads a team of experts that develop and deliver advanced technology to help first responders, explained how everyone stayed safe in LA.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors