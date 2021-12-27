Keeping up with all the changes in the workforce

It’s no secret the workforce has changed drastically and continues to do so. Many are questioning how to adapt and what the future may bring. Business strategist Martha Krejci explained what sparked these changes and what’s to come.

People are no longer waiting until they find a new job to quit their current one. This is one of the biggest changes, and has been dubbed "The Great Resignation." Martha says employees have been getting to the end of their rope, and they're more emotional about it than before. Quitting with no safety net forces people to go out and find something to make it work, so there is no room for error.

Workplace changes caused by the pandemic have changed how many people think about their jobs. Many people have realized they don't have the job security they thought they did. Martha gives out advice on her website and social media, which you can find at www.WithMartha.com and @TheMarthaKrejci

