Keeping Your Business Open with Trust Attorney Chad Van Horn

Posted at 6:30 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 18:30:00-04

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to discuss ways small businesses can not only survive, but thrive in a post-pandemic economy.

“The number one filings we're seeing going up are business bankruptcies,” says Van Horn. “The reason for that—there was a lot of money that was put into the system by the SBA, some of the money that was put into businesses was forgiven, the PPP loans. Others, the economic injury, disaster loans, were not, those loans go up to $2 million. So, if you have that payment coming online and you're unable to afford it, bankruptcy is one of those options a lot of my clients are considering.”

