Keeping your home germ free is easy with Microban24

Posted at 1:35 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 13:35:10-05

Keeping your home clean and sanitized is so important, especially now that flu season is coming up. An easy way to make sure all your surfaces are disinfected is to use Microban24 products.

Setting up a "sanitation station" at your front door is a quick way to make sure family members and guests don't bring in outside germs. The Microban24 Sanitizing Spray keeps surfaces protected for 24 hours, touch after touch.

Other products include the Multi-Purpose and Bathroom cleaner. They all come in two scents, fresh and citrus. You can find out more about these products and where to find them at Microban24.com

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

