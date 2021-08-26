Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Keeping your kids safe as they head back to school

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:18 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 18:18:53-04

COVID-19 disrupted more than our day-to-day lives over the past year. According to the CDC, COVID disrupted routine doctor visits for many children. With the kiddies back in the building this school year, endowed chair, Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley, of adolescent medicine, and Patti Wukovits, co-founder of the Meningitis B Action Project spoke with us about how to keep your children safe.

Dr. Coyne-Beasley says making sure your children are up to date on their vaccines is very important. As students head back to school they can protect themselves and others by being vaccinated for things like the flu, tetanus, HPV, and meningococcal disease.

There are actually two vaccines necessary to be fully protected from meningococcal disease. Unfortunately, Patti Wukovits lost her daughter to the illness because the second vaccine hadn't been created yet. Her daughter's health depleted very quickly, even though she had received the original vaccine and the booster shot. Nurses told Patti the vaccine did not protect her daughter from Meningitis B, only other forms.

Now, there is a vaccine and it can protect children. To learn more, you can go to https://meningitisbactionproject.org/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors