Keeping your kids safe as they head back to school

COVID-19 disrupted more than our day-to-day lives over the past year. According to the CDC, COVID disrupted routine doctor visits for many children. With the kiddies back in the building this school year, endowed chair, Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley, of adolescent medicine, and Patti Wukovits, co-founder of the Meningitis B Action Project spoke with us about how to keep your children safe.

Dr. Coyne-Beasley says making sure your children are up to date on their vaccines is very important. As students head back to school they can protect themselves and others by being vaccinated for things like the flu, tetanus, HPV, and meningococcal disease.

There are actually two vaccines necessary to be fully protected from meningococcal disease. Unfortunately, Patti Wukovits lost her daughter to the illness because the second vaccine hadn't been created yet. Her daughter's health depleted very quickly, even though she had received the original vaccine and the booster shot. Nurses told Patti the vaccine did not protect her daughter from Meningitis B, only other forms.

Now, there is a vaccine and it can protect children. To learn more, you can go to https://meningitisbactionproject.org/