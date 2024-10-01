Keeping Your Kids Safe: New Regulations and What Parents Should Know About Home Products

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by IKEA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Founder of Charlie’s House, Brett Horn joined Inside South Florida to discuss essential tips for shopping smart and ensuring safety at home, particularly when it comes to families with young children. With more and more families seeking affordable products, understanding product safety is more important than ever.

One of the key points Brett highlighted is a common assumption: many consumers believe that the products they buy are fully vetted for safety. However, this isn’t always the case. He stressed the importance of doing research, especially for those with young children at home. "It’s crucial to take time to investigate products before purchasing them," Brett advised.

Brett also touched on recent developments in safety standards. One significant rule he mentioned is the STURDY Act, passed by Congress in 2022 and made effective on September 1, 2023. This new law ensures that all furniture manufactured for sale in the U.S. is built to prevent tip-over accidents, a critical safety concern for families with children.

"Thanks to the STURDY Act, furniture manufacturers, including major brands like IKEA, are now required to comply with these new safety standards, helping to reduce accidents in homes," Brett explained.

Shopping on the secondhand market has become a popular option for parents seeking affordable goods. However, Brett noted that ensuring safety on these platforms is tricky. "It’s difficult to regulate the secondhand market," he said, advising consumers to do their homework and check the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website for recalls before making any purchases.

For those looking to ensure their homes and products are safe, Brett recommended visiting the CPSC website (cpsc.org), where parents can check product recalls. Additionally, he highlighted Charlie’s House (charlieshouse.org) as a resource for learning how to properly childproof homes, with tools and tips to keep children safe.