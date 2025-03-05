Kelly Hughes on Confidence, Motherhood, and Giving Back

Model, content creator, entrepreneur, and advocate, Kelly Hughes is using her platform to inspire confidence, embrace vulnerability, and support women in their journeys. From her Sports Illustrated cover that made history to her new podcast and charity initiative, Hughes is proving that beauty is more than skin deep—it's about resilience and empowerment.

Hughes’ modeling career began unexpectedly. While working at a salon, a colleague suggested taking photos and sending them to an agency. That simple decision catapulted her into the industry, leading to a 20-year career in fashion and media.

In a defining career moment, Hughes became the first model to display her C-section scar on the pages of Sports Illustrated. While at first uncertain about revealing such a personal part of her journey, she ultimately found the experience healing and empowering.

“I always saw it as a difficult moment in my life, instead of seeing the greatness that came from it,” she shared. “It’s sometimes liberating to embrace the most vulnerable moments in your life. They can be empowering, not just for yourself, but for others too.”

For women striving for success—whether in their careers, personal lives, or motherhood—Hughes emphasizes the importance of embracing setbacks.

“The road doesn’t always look like a straight line. Sometimes, we have to take a few steps back to move forward,” she said. “Sometimes we quit a little bit too soon, and we just don't know what could have come.”

In addition to her modeling and content creation, Hughes has launched a new podcast, On Your Plate, in collaboration with Britt Valdez, co-founder of The Mom Economy. The show highlights the many responsibilities women juggle while also giving back.

Every episode provides a grant or support to a mother in need, covering essentials like groceries, childcare, or even a well-deserved spa day.

“We all have so much on our plate,” Hughes explained. “This podcast is about creating community and also giving back to help moms around us.”

To follow Kelly’s journey, follow her Instagram @kellyhues or find her podcast at @OnYourPlate_. You can also visit her jewelry brand, @byhues, which is a reflection of her personal style and creative vision.

From modeling to motherhood, mentoring, and making a difference, Kelly Hughes is redefining beauty, strength, and success—one bold step at a time.