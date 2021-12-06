Keri Hilson is bringing in the holidays with her new Christmas movie on Vh1

Two-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Keri Hilson is making the holidays funky this year with the new movie “Hip-Hop Family Christmas” on VH1. The movie is a fun and energetic moment and features an all-star cast of hip-hop royalty. We sit down with Keri and find out why this film is a holiday classic in the making, as well as touch on Keri’s mental health journey and get an answer to the question her fans have been wondering for over a decade, will she release new music?
“Hip Hop Family Christmas” airs on December 6th. 9 pm EST on Vh1!