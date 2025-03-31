Kevin Love and Miami Heat Champion Mental Health with New Mindfulness Sanctuary at Braddock Senior High

From the roar of the arena to the quiet of self-reflection, Miami Heat forward Kevin Love is proving that true strength starts within. On and off the court, Love has become a powerful voice for mental health, and now he’s teaming up with the Miami Heat to bring that message to local students.

The team just unveiled its third Heat Mindfulness Sanctuary, this time at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School in Kendall. The space, designed as a peaceful retreat for students and faculty, features turf floors, calming wall art, sound systems, aromatherapy diffusers, art therapy tools, Zen sand gardens, and cozy cushions—all intended to help visitors decompress and prioritize their mental wellness.

“You have a mindfulness sanctuary where kids can really go and find themselves centered and at peace on a daily basis,” Love said, emphasizing the importance of building spaces that support mental health.

The sanctuary is part of a larger initiative by the Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County Public Schools. In addition to physical spaces, the program includes training 354 "mindfulness champions"—one student and one staff member at each county school—to lead activities and spread awareness throughout their campuses.

Outside the sanctuary, a new communal rock garden also provides a space for mindfulness in nature, encouraging community reflection and connection.

“This is something we should talk about,” Love said. “We should take action steps.”

The Miami Heat and Kevin Love are committed to continuing the conversation and giving young people the tools—and safe spaces—to do the same. As Chief Academic Officer of the Miami-Dade Public Schools, Lourdes Diaz, puts it, “It’s okay to talk about mental wellness.” And with each new sanctuary, the message gets louder.