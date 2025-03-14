Kevin Love Fund Benefit Shines Spotlight on Mental Health in South Florida

Miami Heat star Kevin Love brought the community together for a powerful cause at the Kevin Love Fund Benefit, hosted at Maple & Ash, to support mental health initiatives in South Florida. The event was a resounding success, drawing a mix of basketball legends, current Heat players, and community leaders, all rallying behind Love’s mission to expand mental health resources and education, particularly within the Miami-Dade School District.

"For me, this has been such a big part of my life, something that's very near and dear to me," Love shared during the event. "I've seen so many people struggle with mental health, firsthand and within our assistance, but I’ve also seen the impact of meaningful work in this space. Growing the fund and building social-emotional learning curriculum in schools will be incredibly impactful. It’s going to reach so many kids and change so many lives."

The star-studded evening featured support from Miami Heat's front office powerhouses, including Pat Riley and Andy Elisburg, as well as players like Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jović. Adding to the night’s prestige, Heat legends Goran Dragić and Alonzo Mourning were also in attendance, further emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness and action in the community.

Former Heat player and two-time champion Shane Battier praised Love’s dedication, saying, "What he's doing here is off the charts. The uplift program to educate young people about the issues with mental health in schools is something that needs more help. We're going to uplift these kids and help get them in the right place."

Beyond the event, Love had a simple but powerful message for anyone struggling with mental health: "Speak your truth. Nothing haunts us like the things we don’t say. Keep showing up for others. You never know what somebody’s going through, and everybody is going through something. Just like being a good teammate, it’s about being there for others, day after day."

With a mission to drive real change, the Kevin Love Fund continues to break barriers, ensuring that mental health resources are accessible to young people in Miami and beyond. For more information, visit KevinLoveFund.org.