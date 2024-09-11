Key Biscayne Hosts Back-to-School Open House Celebrating First Responders

First responders play an essential role in keeping our communities safe, and the Village of Key Biscayne recently held a Back-to-School Open House to showcase the vital work done by local police and fire departments. This event was part of a larger collaboration among departments across Miami-Dade County to foster community connection and education as students head back to school.

The event was designed to give attendees, especially children, a hands-on experience with various public safety activities. From interacting with marine patrol units to learning about bicycle safety, the day was filled with educational opportunities aimed at highlighting the importance of first responders.

Community members had the chance to meet the people behind the badges and learn more about the services provided by their local heroes. It was a unique opportunity for residents to understand the daily efforts that go into keeping their neighborhoods safe.

Key Biscayne holds open house events like this throughout the year, including a larger Fall Fest that offers even more community engagement. These events help build relationships between first responders and the people they serve, ensuring that safety and education remain top priorities in the community.

For more information about upcoming open house events and other public safety initiatives, visit keybiscayne.fl.gov.