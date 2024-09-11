Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Key Biscayne Hosts Back-to-School Open House Celebrating First Responders

Posted
and last updated

First responders play an essential role in keeping our communities safe, and the Village of Key Biscayne recently held a Back-to-School Open House to showcase the vital work done by local police and fire departments. This event was part of a larger collaboration among departments across Miami-Dade County to foster community connection and education as students head back to school.

The event was designed to give attendees, especially children, a hands-on experience with various public safety activities. From interacting with marine patrol units to learning about bicycle safety, the day was filled with educational opportunities aimed at highlighting the importance of first responders.

Community members had the chance to meet the people behind the badges and learn more about the services provided by their local heroes. It was a unique opportunity for residents to understand the daily efforts that go into keeping their neighborhoods safe.

Key Biscayne holds open house events like this throughout the year, including a larger Fall Fest that offers even more community engagement. These events help build relationships between first responders and the people they serve, ensuring that safety and education remain top priorities in the community.

For more information about upcoming open house events and other public safety initiatives, visit keybiscayne.fl.gov.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com