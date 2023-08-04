Key to strike work-life balance

Career Bestie, Jennifer Brick, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help find the work-life balance that you are looking for.

“Look at what's important to me right now, how am I prioritizing my professional life, personal life, health and self-care, and get clarity on what that actually looks like for you,” says Brick. “Then, I think take it a step further and think about what guardrails you really need to have in place. It allows you to show up fully and the time that you have dedicated to those different areas of your life.”

