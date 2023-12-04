Kick off Art Basel with ‘Art of Transformation,’ Contemporary Art from Africa and the African Diaspora

Ten North Group President and CEO, Dr. Willie F. Logan, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how their community-based organization is championing equitable access to affordable housing and wealth-building opportunities in under-resourced communities and curating one of the most significant art collections featuring African and African Diaspora art.

Explore the rich tapestry of the African diaspora through the lens of visual artists at this year's Art Basel. Ten North Group is proud to showcase their exhibition, 'Art of Transformation,' aiming to elevate awareness of African diaspora art within the South Florida community and beyond.

“Art of Transformation was a term that we came up with to really denote how transformative art can be,” says Dr. Logan. “Art transforms communities and neighborhoods. We've seen that in Wynwood, we've seen that in the Miami Design District, we've actually seen that in South Beach and other communities throughout Miami Dade County, or the world for that matter. But we also know that art transforms people's way of thinking and understanding about history, about present conditions, and about our future.”

Ten North Group's Art of Transformation exhibitions and programs is designed to explore issues in African and African Diaspora contemporary art. It brings artists of African descent from around the world to Miami in a series of exhibitions, panel discussions, performances, and film projections.

“One of the most exciting things we're doing to kick off Art Basel is an exhibition on required reading, we've sort of turned around a coin of the fact that the governor and legislature banned about 200 some of our very important books of literature and history written by black authors by the black African experience here in the Americas,” says Dr. Logan. “And so, we've created three by five-foot banners with the book covers with QR codes that when you put your phone in there the books for download, we've created an artistic maze out of it.”

The Art of Transformation is located at Opa-Locka from December 2 – February 2024.